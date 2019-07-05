

The Canadian Press





Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy who was discovered with several bite marks on him in the northern Quebec village of Kangiqsujuaq last Saturday.



Police say the infant's body was found on June 29 surrounded by dogs on a lot near his home in Nunavik, in Quebec's far north.

Sgt. Nancy Fournier says provincial police investigators went to the scene to clarify certain circumstances about the apparent mauling.

The body of the youngster was transported to Montreal for an autopsy.

Fournier could not say what happened to the dogs near where the child was found.

No charges have been laid in the case.

Kangiqsujuaq is an Inuit village near the shores of Hudson Strait, about 1,800 kilometres northeast of Montreal.