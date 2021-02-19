MONTREAL -- Six men have been arrested and loaded firearms have been found in Montreal in connection to an alleged breaking-and-entering in the St-Leonard borough.

Police obtained search warrants for two dwellings and three vehicles following the alleged break-in on Montpetit street, they wrote in a release.

During those searches, police seized two firearms. 

Five of the six men arrested appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Friday to face charges of breaking and entering a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence, as well as possession of a prohibited and loaded firearm. 

Another 37-year-old man allegedly involved in the incident was released. 

The five who remain in custody are:

  • Rémy Paquet, 44, from Quebec City
  • Éric Ouimet, 43, from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu
  • Gilles Junior Brisson, 34, from Pointe-aux-Trembles
  • Yan Pichette, 40, from Quebec City
  • Martin Lamarche, 38, from Laval

The five suspects are expected to return to court next week.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.  