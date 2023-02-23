Quebec pension fund posts negative return, writes off crypto venture
Quebec's pension fund, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), posted a negative return of 5.6 per cent in 2022, a year marked by a simultaneous decline in the stock and bond markets.
The net assets of Quebecers' savings decreased by $18 billion to $402 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to its results unveiled Thursday.
Caisse president and CEO Charles Emond noted that the first half of the year was marked by the "worst simultaneous correction" in the stock and bond markets in 50 years. "In this extraordinary environment, all our asset classes managed to outperform their indices, while there were few places for investors to hide."
Traditionally, bonds offer some protection against market corrections in a diversified portfolio, but rising interest rates have plagued the bond market over the past year.
The negative return of 5.6 per cent was greater than the 8.3 per cent decline in its benchmark portfolio, the fund said.
Over a five-year period, the fund had an annualized return of 5.8 per cent. The return is 8 per cent over 10 years.
In 2022, the Caisse made $4 billion in new investments in Quebec. Total assets in Quebec reach $78.4 billion. Last December, Emond announced a new goal of reaching $100 billion in assets by 2026.
Management costs have also decreased from 0.57 per cent to 0.48 per cent.
A DIFFICULT 2023
The equity market environment will remain challenging, Emond warned.
"I said that 2022 would be historically challenging. 2023 is not going to be much different," he said. "Two things are going to happen. Rates are going to have to go up a bit more to keep inflation in check because it is stubborn. There's going to be an economic slowdown."
Senior vice president and head of liquid markets Vincent Delisle said investors are hopeful that central banks will tone down their ardour.
"The market is not ready for a little bit of tougher medicine from central banks. There is a risk that the market will be a little disappointed."
CRYPTOCURRENCY WRITE OFF
Emond also said the Caisse had written off cryptocurrencies after its misadventure in Celsius Network. The investment in a cryptocurrency interest and lending platform in 2021 evaporated in less than a year, swallowing $200 million.
"We won't do it again," the executive said when asked how the Caisse will manage risk in cryptocurrencies in the future.
Emond added that the Caisse has filed a legal action against the platform "for false and misleading representation" about its financial situation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2023.
