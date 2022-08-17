Quebec pension fund manager posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec reported a loss of 7.9 per cent for the first six months of this year.
CDPQ chief executive Charles Emond says the first half of the year was very challenging with a mix of factors including corrections in both stock and bond markets, fears of an economic downturn and the war in Ukraine.
The Quebec investment manager says the result compared with a loss of 10.5 per cent by its benchmark portfolio.
The fund's real assets, which include its real estate and infrastructure portfolios, gained 7.9 per cent for the six-month period, while its fixed income holdings lost 13.1 per cent and CDPQ's equities fell 10.6 per cent.
Overall, net assets fell to $391.6 billion at June 30 compared with $419.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2021.
The decrease was due to $33.6 billion in investment losses, offset in part by $5.4 billion in net deposits
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 17, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 hospitalizations due to Omicron are vastly underreported: grassroots organization
Analysis by a grassroots organization of scientists reveals hospitalizations from the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 could be 70 per cent higher than what has been reported since December.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
BREAKING | Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
Feds announce four new passport service sites as backlog continues
The federal government is adding new passport service locations across Canada as a backlog in processing applications continues.
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an 'opportunistic attack' against a politician or symbol of government.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
-
Huge country music festival cancelled for third time and fans want refunds, answers
One of the largest music festivals in Canada was scheduled to be this weekend. But instead, it was cancelled for the third year in a row.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Pod of dolphins rescued from shallow waters off small N.S. island
Residents of a small island off Nova Scotia’s south shore are being credited with saving a pod of stranded dolphins.
London
-
Wilson Street reopened following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
A section of Wilson Street in Woodstock reopened late Wednesday afternoon following what police were calling a “weapons-related" investigation.
-
Booze at variety store within steps of Western University opposed
The battle over booze in Ontario corner stores is taking a new direction in London, Ont.
-
Arrest warrant issued for London, Ont. man in human trafficking investigation
London police are asking for the public’s help after three men were charged following a human trafficking investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Magic mushrooms found in northern Ontario geocache
Police are issuing a warning to northern Ontario residents after a bag of hallucinogenic drugs was found in a geocache in a provincial park.
-
New stratospheric balloon experiments launched in Timmins
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is back in Timmins launching stratospheric balloons to collect data about our atmosphere with scientists from around the world.
-
New passport services available in the Sault
Starting Aug. 17, at Sault Ste. Marie Service Canada office on Bay Street, people can now apply for and pick up their passports.
Calgary
-
What Calgary police are saying about a rise in gun violence, shootings
Calgary police are sharing some insight into the state of gun violence in the city, saying there have been 91 shootings so far this year.
-
Calgary Library closed for the day after unknown incident
The Calgary Library closed abruptly Wednesday afternoon after an undisclosed incident .
-
HIGHWAY REOPENED
HIGHWAY REOPENED | 1 dead in Trans-Canada Highway motorcycle crash west of Calgary
One person is dead following a morning crash west of Calgary. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway have reopened to traffic.
Kitchener
-
Do you want that marriage “to go”? Town of Erin announces drive-thru wedding service
For one day only, you won’t have to go to Las Vegas if you want a drive-thru marriage.
-
Guelph Nighthawks flying out of Royal City, officially moving to Calgary
After days of fans speculation the Guelph Nighthawks franchise would be leaving the Royal City, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) made it official -- the Nighthawks will be flying to a new location.
-
Ontario to expand program allowing paramedics to avoid ERs in patient care
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is expanding a program that allows paramedics to take patients somewhere other than an emergency room, such as a mental health facility, or to treat them on scene. Jones says she will be releasing a broader plan this week aimed at health system stability and recovery.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Service officer arrested just 4 months after being deployed
An officer with Surrey's new municipal police force – who had been on the job for just four months – has been arrested by Surrey RCMP.
-
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
-
'General culture of silence': Canadian researcher says NHL not doing enough to support player health
A Canadian researcher with a brother working for the NHL says there's a reason professional hockey players don't seek mental health help when they need it.
Edmonton
-
Fans invited to say bye to Ben Stelter at Oilers' home arena on Friday
Ben Stelter's fans and supporters are invited to a send-off for the six-year-old who died a week ago. A procession in honour of the Oilers superfan who was diagnosed with brain cancer at four years old will travel by Rogers Place on Friday.
-
LIVE @ 2:45
LIVE @ 2:45 | New Alberta passport pickup location to be announced Wednesday
Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault is in Red Deer on Wednesday to announce new passport pickup locations across the country.
-
No sanction for Coun. Janz after derogatory 'pig' retweet
Edmonton city council voted unanimously on Wednesday not to sanction Coun. Michael Janz for a retweet he made that used a derogatory word for police officers.
Windsor
-
‘Things are not going to be perfect’: Back to school tips from The Mom in The Know
With back to school around the corner, former teacher and current mom-blogger Julie Findlay has plenty of helpful advice for parents and their kids to make the most of their first day.
-
Woman dies after crash involving cement truck in Chatham-Kent
A 55-year-old woman has died after a collision between a cement truck and an SUV on Tuesday.
-
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
Regina
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter awaits bail decision
A Regina judge has reserved her decision regarding bail for the man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter.
-
Saskatchewan hosts second largest Indigenous language speaking population: Statistics Canada
Saskatchewan hosts the second largest population of Indigenous language speakers in the country, according to a recent Statistics Canada report.
-
Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS
An ongoing online scam that threatens people’s safety and lives has now been reported in the Queen City, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
-
SIU investigating man's death after police pursuit in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in a collision after an Ontario Provincial Police officer called off a police pursuit in Ottawa's south end.
-
Ontario to expand program allowing paramedics to avoid ERs in patient care
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is expanding a program that allows paramedics to take patients somewhere other than an emergency room, such as a mental health facility, or to treat them on scene. Jones says she will be releasing a broader plan this week aimed at health system stability and recovery.
Saskatoon
-
Committee approves new vision for Farmers' Market Building
The Farmers' Market Building at River Landing is a step closer to reopening.
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter awaits bail decision
A Regina judge has reserved her decision regarding bail for the man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter.
-
2022 Saskatoon Folk Fest returns Thursday through Saturday
Jeeyu Birch is looking forward to performing traditional Korean music with her mom and two children at this year’s edition of the Saskatoon Folk Fest.