MONTREAL -- As of the weekend, Quebec’s parks will be closed to help curb the potential of more coronavirus spread.

The Societe des establishments de plein air (Sepaq) issued a news release Friday saying “for security reasons and in order to avoid public gatherings, Sepaq asks the population to stop visiting the national parks, wildlife reserves and tourist establishments in the network.”

Sepaq also is planning on reducing the number of employees in the field and had already closed its customer service infrastructure.

“Therefore, only the employees deemed to be priority and essential can continue to be there,” the release reads. “These measures are intented to protect our personnel and our customers against the risk of spreading the virus.”