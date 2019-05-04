

The Canadian Press





Leadership will be on the minds the Quebec Liberal Party’s members when they meet for their general council in Drummondville on Saturday.

Among the items that will be addressed are the rules of an upcoming leadership race, which will be presented on Sunday by Presidential Officer Rafael Ferraro. The party’s last leader, former Premier Philippe Couillard, resigned after the party’s loss to the Coalition Avenir Quebec in the 2018 provincial election. The Liberals won 29 of the National Assembly’s 125 seats, down from 68 during their previous mandate.

While there has been speculation on who might be interested in succeeding Couillard, there have been no formal announcements.

Interim leader Pierre Arcand will address party members during an opening speech on Saturday morning. Attendees will then participate in workshops on social issues, economic development of Quebec’s regions and the province’s voting system, among others.