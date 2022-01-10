MONTREAL -- Quebec Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy is taking a break from social media after her Twitter account was hacked last week and to step away from internet trolls.

"I'm taking a mental break from trolls," she posted on her Instagram and Facebook stories.

The member of the National Assembly representing Saint-Laurent said the Twitter hack has been settled, but she has suspended her account.

Her Instagram and Facebook accounts remain up.

Rizqy is the Liberal education critic and an active Twitter user, frequently taking potshots at the Legault government and his Minister of Education Jean-Francois Roberge and the CAQ management of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the education network.

Rizqy ended the Instagram post with a message for those who've trolled her.

"To the trolls: I wish you love," she wrote.