MONTREAL -- Quebec may lose the power to suspend unvaccinated health-care workers without pay as it plans to do starting Nov. 15.

While Premier François Legault has raised the possibility of postponing the deadline for a second time, the Superior Court is in a position to dictate how to proceed.

Justice Michel Yergeau began hearing the challenge to the government decree for health-care workers on Wednesday and has already warned that he will not follow the government's lead and that he will render his decision on Nov. 15, no matter what Quebec does.

The court is currently only considering an application for an interim injunction that would have the effect of suspending enforcement until the substantive issue is resolved. The substantive question of whether mandating health-care workers to be fully vaccinated and suspending them without pay if they refuse is legal and constitutional will not be addressed until January.

On Wednesday morning, a lawyer acting on behalf of health-care workers began her arguments, telling the court that the law obliges the government to ensure the protection of the population and to "protect, maintain and improve" health services. Natalia Manole argued that the government's decision to postpone the first deadline of Oct. 15, due to fears of service disruption, demonstrates that the decree would do more harm to the population than good.

Manole pointed to the announcement that the Lachine Hospital emergency room would be closed in the evenings and at night -- even before the suspension of staff -- as an example of what this large-scale suspension would cause. She raised the spectre of increased deaths, delayed surgeries, and the closure of CHSLDs and hospital beds across the province.

"You are the only one who can intervene to ensure that this does not happen," she argued.

However, Justice Yergeau pointed out that the government had already extended the deadline when it realized that suspending the workers would have dangerous consequences.

He reminded her that his role was limited to assessing the legality of the decree, not its political merits: "If the government made the wrong decision, it will have to answer to the public," he said.

The Attorney General of Quebec is expected to make its arguments before the court Wednesday afternoon.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2021.