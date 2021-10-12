MONTREAL -- A hearing for a legal challenge of Quebec’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers is set for Thursday, one day before the contested government policy takes effect for thousands of employees across the province.

The Oct. 15 vaccine mandate will result in suspension without pay for any health and social services workers who aren’t fully vaccinated.

A Montreal-based lawyer is expected to file a safeguard order in court on Tuesday arguing the policy is a violation of workers’ rights and is not in the best interest of the Quebecers due to its possible effect on the health-care system.

Health Minister Christian Dubé defended the policy on Tuesday, saying it is based on a recommendation from public health.

“I think that what we’ve seen in our hospitals in the last 18 months — I have a little question in my mind, back in my ears, saying, ‘Why are they contesting that?’ when they see all the negative impacts of their colleagues at work that right now [are] saying some of our nurses are resisting vaccination when you see what is the implication of not being vaccinated,” Dubé said during a tour in the Outaouais region.

“If they want to take a legal road, that’s up [to them] and we have lawyers; we’ll look at it.”

He told reporters he would have preferred all workers would have heeded the government’s repeated warnings since September to get their two doses of the vaccine in order to prevent a disruption in service.

He maintained that more details will be revealed this week about the province’s plans to reorganize services to mitigate the potential loss of workers across the entire health and social services sector. He also said Quebec will not budge on the Oct. 15 deadline.

The vaccine mandate applies to all kinds of workers, from nurses and technicians to administration and cleaning staff. As of last Thursday, approximately 27,000 employees were not fully vaccinated and more than 15,000 workers had not had their first dose.

Out of Quebec’s 75,000 nurses, roughly 4,500 — or 7 per cent — are not fully vaccinated.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.