Quebec coroner Kamel subpoenaed five ministers to testify over nursing home deaths

Coroner Gehane Kamel subpoenaed no less than five ministers to testify at her inquiry into deaths in long-term care facilities, The Canadian Press learned Tuesday.

However, only two Legault government ministers went to deliver their version of the facts: the former Minister of Health Danielle McCann and the Minister of Seniors Marguerite Blais.

This is because an agreement was reached between the Coroner's Office and the Attorney General of Quebec, according to the response provided to the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) following an access to information request.

E-mails between prosecutors in the coroner's office and the Attorney General's office were traced, but they are subject to solicitor-client privilege and are therefore strictly confidential, the response said.

In addition, five ministers were subpoenaed to testify at the inquest, but they refused to be identified.

"The subpoenas of witnesses are not public until the coroner has transmitted his inquest report," the response read.

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Liberal spokesperson on access to information, ethics and justice Gaétan Barrette took exception to this "abuse of non-transparency."

"The coroner had an interest in seeing certain people. They didn't come. Why?" asked Barrette, who demanded that the agreement be made public immediately.

He questioned whether the Attorney General, in this case Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette, blocked testimony or if ministers were able to testify in camera.

Kamel, who has heard from around 220 witnesses, is expected to file her report on deaths in CHSLDs during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic before the summer.

In the spring of 2020 in Quebec, nearly 4,000 seniors died in CHSLDs, some in total isolation and not having been fed or hydrated.