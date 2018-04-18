

The Canadian Press





CANBERRA, Australia -- An Australian court has sentenced a Canadian woman to eight years in prison for her part in an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth US$16 million into Sydney in luggage aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Melina Roberge, 24, broke down in tears Wednesday when the Sydney court handed down the sentence, which includes a non-parole period of 4 years and 9 months in prison.

That means she will be eligible for parole as of May 27, 2021.

Three Quebecers have pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of cocaine in their suitcases during a seven-week cruise in 2016 from Britain to Australia.

One of Roberge's accomplices, Isabelle Lagacé, 30, with whom she shared a cabin, was sentenced in November to 7 1/2 years in prison.

The third accomplice, Andre Tamine, 65, will be sentenced in October.