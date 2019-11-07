MONTREAL – Quebec boxer Yves Ulysse Jr. is set to defend his Super Lightweight Title in the World Boxing Association (WBA) on Dec. 5 in Costa Mesa, California, as part of DAZN's Thursday Night Fights series.

Ulysse (18-1, 9 KOs) will face former WBA lightweight champion Ismael Barroso (21-3-2, 20 KOs).

A powerful slugger, the Venezuelan left-hander been in five fights since May 2016, losing three times. Barroso is the 15th-ranked contender for the WBA belt; the U.K.'s Josh Taylor holds the WBA Super Champion title, while American Mario Barrios holds the 'regular' belt.

This fight gives Ulysse the chance to shine on the international stage. A member of the Eye of the Tiger Management team, he is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in the United States.

Ulysse-Barroso will be the headline fight at this event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7.