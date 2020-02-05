MONTREAL -- Boxer David Lemieux has been forced to cancel his fight against Polish fighter Robert Talarek on Feb. 21 at the Rimouski Coliseum due to a back injury, Eye of the Tiger Management announced in a press release Wednesday.

Middleweight Lemieux (41-4, 34 KOs) was injured while in training, and as a result was forced to rest for two to three weeks.

"The David Lemieux team had no other choice but to cancel their match (against Talarek), since he will not be able to complete his training camp adequately, '' reads the statement.

Because of the Lemieux withdrawal, Trois-Rivières aspiring heavyweight Simon Kean (18-1, 17 KOs) will fight in the main event against American Daniel Martz (19-8-1, 16 KOs).

Undefeated super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (24-0, 18 KOs) will face Timo Laine (27-12, 11 KOs) in the semi-finals.