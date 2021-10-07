Advertisement
Quebec Amber Alert ended after two missing toddlers found safe
Published Thursday, October 7, 2021 12:02PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 7, 2021 1:40PM EDT
A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
MONTREAL -- Quebec police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued Thursday after two missing toddlers were found.
At about 1:20 p.m. police said the alert was over and the two children were safe in New Brunswick.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released later.
Previous details, including photos, of the missing children and the suspect have been removed to protect the children's identities.