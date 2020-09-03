MONTREAL -- Montreal's regional transit authority is proposing a simpler method of calculating fares for public transit.

It wants to slash the number of different zones from 17 to four -- and they would be the same whether people are taking the bus, metro, train, or the REM.

One zone would include the entire island of Montreal; the three others would be off-island zones.

Commuters would pay the cheapest rate if they stay in one zone and more if they move between zones.

The ARTM is holding public consultations on the plan over the next two weeks.