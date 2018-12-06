Featured Video
Public Health websites shut down following cyber attack
Hands type on a computer keyboard in Los Angeles, on Feb. 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 12:22PM EST
Five public health websites have been shut down this week in the wake of a cyber attack.
The attack was discovered by the Health Ministry which told the health boards to close as a precaution.
Officials say so far as they know, no patient information was taken by those who committed the attack.
The websites for all five boards were hosted by a Quebec City company. Libeo, that was the target.
The affected boards are:
- CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal
- CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal
- CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Ile-de-Montréal
- CIUSSS West Central Montreal
- Portail Santé Montreal
There is no word on when the websites will be restored.
Until they are, people who need the information normally presented on those sites are being told to call Info Santé at 8-1-1 or to call their health board directly.