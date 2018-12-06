

CTV Montreal





Five public health websites have been shut down this week in the wake of a cyber attack.

The attack was discovered by the Health Ministry which told the health boards to close as a precaution.

Officials say so far as they know, no patient information was taken by those who committed the attack.

The websites for all five boards were hosted by a Quebec City company. Libeo, that was the target.

The affected boards are:

CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal

CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal

CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Ile-de-Montréal

CIUSSS West Central Montreal

Portail Santé Montreal

There is no word on when the websites will be restored.

Until they are, people who need the information normally presented on those sites are being told to call Info Santé at 8-1-1 or to call their health board directly.