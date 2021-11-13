MONTREAL -- Angered at Air Canada's CEO Michael Rousseau's inability to converse in French, protesters descended on the company's Montreal headquarters with flags, slogans and a message for the company.

"Excuses aren't sufficient (Les Excuses Ne Suffisent Pas)" reads the slogan atop the call to protestors on the Facebook event page organized by the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society of Montreal.

"The Society Saint-Jean-Baptiste (SSJB) of Montreal is demanding more than an apology from the president and CEO of Air Canada, Mr. Michael Rousseau," the organizers say adding that they are demanding Rousseau be removed from the company.

Manifestation devant le siège social de @aircanada pour la défense du français. Samedi 13 novembre 13h. Soyons nombreux! Transport gratuit à partir de MTL ou Longueuil. Toutes les infos ici ➡️https://t.co/98ptFSI9FK #polqc #polcan #MichaelRousseau #assnat pic.twitter.com/zEDCF88lbv — SSJB de Montréal (@SSJBM) November 12, 2021

The SSJB points out that Air Canada's Language Action Plan says the airline is proud to provide services in both official languages and is a leader among Canadian companies in promoting bilingualism.

"Showing no real leadership on bilingualism, Mr. Rousseau is going against his own language policy," the SSJB says. "As a unilingual Anglophone, he can no longer assume the position of President and CEO."

About 100 protesters gathered on a rainy Saturday afternoon in support of the SSJB's position.

"The fact that it is possible for a unilingual English person to reach the highest management position of a Canadian company whose head office is in Quebec is beyond comprehension," said SSJB president Marie-Anne Alepin.

Rousseau gave a 26-minute speech almost exclusively in English at Montreal's Chamber of Commerce last week.

Having lived in Montreal for the last 14 years, Rousseau had commented he was "able to live in Montreal without speaking French and I think that’s a testament to the City of Montreal."

He also stated that he simply did not have time to learn the language.

Rousseau apologized one day later, expressing his desire to improve his French-language skills.