Premier Francois Legault gets fourth dose and encourages Quebecers to follow suit

Quebec Premier François Legault received a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday in Montreal.

He took the opportunity to thank health-care workers and encourage Quebecers to follow his example.

"Thank you to all the staff, the nurses, since the beginning of the pandemic, who are doing an extraordinary job," the premier said. "I also want to thank all Quebecers who have been vaccinated, including the youngest. I know that the youngest are less at risk than vulnerable people, but it is still important to show solidarity and get vaccinated to reduce the contagion and, when you meet people who are vulnerable, you protect them."

Legault said he would speak about the low vaccination rate among children in the next few days.

On Thursday, Quebec director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau announced that Quebec will intensify its vaccination efforts against COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

A booster dose campaign will be launched in public and private seniors' residences starting Aug. 15.

Boileau warned that an increase in cases is "highly likely" this fall with the return to school.