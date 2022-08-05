Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 new deaths

Quebec reported on Friday that 14 more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the overall total of deaths to 16,024.

However, hospitalizations continue to drop with 27 fewer receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus. There are 2,109 total hospitalizations in Quebec, including 716 due to COVID-19.

Of those, 57 are in intensive care wards, 27 for COVID-19, which is 10 fewer than on Thursday.

There are 4,910 health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons, a drop of 139 from 24 hours ago. Seven days ago, 6,334 health workers were reported absent.

NEW CASES

Out of 12,521 PCR tests analyzed, 1,048 came back positive, making the positivity rate 10 per cent.

There have been 1,154,061 positive PCR tests reported in Quebec since the start of the pandemic. In addition, 249 more positive self-declared rapid tests were logged, bringing that total to 226,874.

On Aug. 3, 12,906 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals administered 9,971 more doses of the vaccine, meaning 20,377,156 doses have been administered to date.

To date, 18 per cent of eligible Quebecers (1,476,441 people) have received their fourth dose of the vaccine.