The majority of Montrealers are not happy with their mayor -- and the older they are, the more displeased they are with her performance.

In the first poll since Valerie Plante was elected last year, 59 percent of those surveyed said they are not satisfied with the performance of Plante and her Projet Montreal team.

Only 34 percent are satisfied with how Plante is doing as mayor.

A full 40 percent of Montrealers said if the election were to happen today they would vote for former mayor Denis Coderre -- while only 37 said they would vote for Plante.

61 percent said they were not happy with the quality of snow removal since the election, 77 percent were upset about the increase in property taxes, and 63 percent unhappy with the hike in fees.

Voters were split about Plante's decision to reverse the ban on pit bulls, with 44 percent saying the dogs should continue to be banned, and only 42 percent supporting the measure.

The poll shows there are some decisions that Montrealers approve of. 74 percent approve a decision to buy hybrid buses, while 66 percent approve the decision to cancel the Formula E race.

Sebastien Dallaire, vice-president of Ipsos, found the overall results rather shocking. He said it's rare that voters turn that quickly on someone so soon after they are elected.

Those aged 55 and over are the most dissatisfied, at 64 percent, while those aged 18 to 34 are the most satisfied, at 50 percent.

The poll surveyed 502 Montreal residents between Feb. 2 and 6; 332 were interviewed online, with 170 via telephone.