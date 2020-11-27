MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man from Sorel.

Alain Laplante was last seen on Thursday at around 1:10 p.m. near Ferland St. in Sorel getting out of a taxi. He would be getting around either by taxi or on foot.

His family has reason to be concerned for his health and safety.

Laplante is 1.75m (5’ 9”) tall and weighs 97kg (214lbs)

He is a white man, and has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long navy blue coat, dark tuque, jeans and winter boots.

Anyone who sees Laplante is asked to contact 911, or can reach out confidentially to the Surete du Quebec at 1 800 659-4264.