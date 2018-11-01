

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are thoroughly searching a missing woman's home two months after she disappeared.

Officers set up a post on D'Anvers St. on Wednesday, near Bloomfield Ave. in Park Extension, while they examined the house of Josiane Arguin.

They covered her windows with black plastic, which could mean they are using techniques to search the home's interior for traces of bodily fluids.

Police also dug holes in the woman's backyard.

Arguin was last seen on Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. when she left her house without any of her personal belongings.

Her family is worried about her health and safety because she has had suicidal thoughts and has been known to associate with what they call a bad crowd.

She was last seen wearing a white camisole, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, black pants, and black Champion brand running shoes.

Arguin has a tattoo of a bird and other figures on the right side of her torso.

Arguin speaks French, has pale skin, light brown hair, and stands 160 cm and 60 kg (5'3", 130 lb).

Anyone with information is asked to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.