Two months after she disappeared, Montreal police have determined that Josiane Arguin was murdered.

On Friday they announced they had arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with Arguin's death, and that he would soon be charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Sources tell CTV News that Simon Brind'Amour, her boyfriend, is the man in custody.

Arguin was reported missing weeks ago, with police and her family saying she was last seen alive the morning of Saturday Sept. 1 when she left her home on D'Anvers Ave. without any of her personal belongings.

At the time her family was worried because she has had suicidal thoughts in the past, and was known to associate with what her family called a bad crowd.

But this week police made a thorough examination of Arguin's home and property, taping black plastic over the windows as they were believed to be examining for traces of DNA, blood, and other bodily fluids.

Police also dug up her yard, and brought in specially-trained search dogs from the Ontario Provincial Police.

Montreal police say this is the 24th murder investigation they have launched this year.

