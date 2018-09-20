

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for help locating a 34-year-old woman who was last seen three weeks ago

Josiane Arguin left her Park Extension home at 8 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 1 without any of her personal belongings.

Her family is worried about her health and safety because she has had suicidal thoughts and has been known to associate with what they call a bad crowd.

Arguin has white skin, brown eyes, and long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white camisole, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, black pants, and black Champion brand running shoes.

She has a tattoo of a bird and other figures on the right side of her torso.

Arguin speaks French, and stands 160 cm and 60 kg (5'3", 130 lb).

Anyone who has seen Arguin is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.