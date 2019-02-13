Featured Video
Police search for arson, robbery suspects
Police are looking for two arson suspects following three fires that were deliberately set on Saturday Jan. 5, 2019
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 1:32PM EST
Montreal police are searching for two men they believe committed arson and robbery earlier this year.
On Saturday Jan. 5, police say the duo started a fire that destroyed three snow plows belonging to a private company in St. Leonard.
Police believe they also started two other fires in St. Leonard and in Riviere des Prairies-Pointe aux Trembles.
All three fires were started between 8:40 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
The suspects were driving a black pickup truck, possibly a Ford F series, with chrome footboards, lights on the mirrors, and lights on the roof.
One man was wearing a black balaclava, while the other wore a dark coat with a hood that had fur trim.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or to leave an anonymous tip with Info Crime at 514-393-1133.
