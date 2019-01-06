

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Police arson squad is investigating fires that heavily damaged three snow plows at a private company in St-Leonard.

Witnesses called 911 around 10 p.m. when they realized the vehicles in an enclosed yard on du Creusot St., near Jarry St.

The fire department arrived on scene shortly after and quickly extinguished the flames.

All three of the vehicles were heavily damaged - possibly unusable - according to SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The investigation was transferred to the arson squad after witnesses reported seeing someone flee the scene shortly before the fires broke out.



The investigation is ongoing.