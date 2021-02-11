MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) swat team was called to intervene in an apartment building in Montreal North after an injured man was found lying in a hallway Wednesday night.

Pie-IX blvd. is currently closed between Charleroi street and Henri-Bourassa blvd. due to a police operation where they found an injured man laying in a hallway of a building. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/H0iBp4vhqC — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) February 11, 2021

Pie-IX Blvd. northbound was closed between Charleroi St. and Henri-Bourassa Blvd. due to the police operation, and police were giving few details into the nature of the incident.

Residents in the building were reportedly evacuated.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.