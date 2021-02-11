Advertisement
Police operation in Montreal North closes part of major boulevard
Published Thursday, February 11, 2021 7:18AM EST
Share:
MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) swat team was called to intervene in an apartment building in Montreal North after an injured man was found lying in a hallway Wednesday night.
Pie-IX Blvd. northbound was closed between Charleroi St. and Henri-Bourassa Blvd. due to the police operation, and police were giving few details into the nature of the incident.
Residents in the building were reportedly evacuated.
-- this is a developing story that will be updated.
RELATED IMAGES