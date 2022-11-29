Police looking for bank robbery suspect caught on camera

Police out of the Montreal East criminal investigation section are asking for the public's assistance in locating a bank robber.

Montreal police (SPVM) are trying to identify a suspect in an Oct. 21 robbery at a Caisse Populaire in the Montreal North borough.

"The suspect went to a credit union located on Léger Boulevard near Lacordaire Boulevard to steal approximately $5,000," an SPVM news release reads. "He hastily entered the institution, stole the money and fled south on Lacordaire Boulevard."

Police describe the man as tall and thin with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black hoodie, light grey pants and white Nike sneakers

Those with information on the man are asked to call 911 or the SPVM's Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.