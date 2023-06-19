Police investigating after man, 2 women assaulted in Montreal parking garage
A 51-year-old man's condition has stabilized after a group of suspects assaulted him and two women inside the garage of an apartment building in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood Monday morning, police say.
The man who was sent to hospital in critical condition with a stab wound to the upper body is no longer in life-threatening condition.
Two women, aged 20 and 46, were assaulted "with physical force" and were sent to hospital with serious injuries, said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc. Police do not fear for their lives.
Around 9:40 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls about an armed assault inside the garage of the building on St. Andre Street near Jean-Talon Street East.
Police arrived to find the three victims and a male suspect at the scene. Other suspects allegedly involved in the incident fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
A man in his 30s was arrested on the scene and transported to a detention centre where he will be interviewed by investigators.
"The reason for the assault is not known for the moment," Dubuc said.
