Montreal arson squad investigating 'suspicious' business fire in St. Leonard

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a fire at a business in the St. Leonard borough.

Police say officers were called to assist Montreal firefighters at a business on Metropolitain Boulevard near Fleuricourt Street at around 4:20 a.m.

Firefighters informed police that the fire seemed suspicious.

According to information obtained at the scene, police believe one or more suspects forced the rear door of the business open and placed an incendiary object inside.

There were no injuries but significant damage to the business.

The arson squad is investigating.

It is the second time in under a month that the arson squad has been called to the scene at the location. Police responded to a vehicle on fire on May 20 and are investigating that "suspicious fire" as well.