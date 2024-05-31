Making Quebec bilingual: 'What a lack of respect,' says Jolin-Barrette of the idea
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette added his voice to the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives in Ottawa who are outraged by comments made by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono, who said Quebec would benefit from becoming an officially bilingual province rather than having only French as its official language.
"What a lack of respect," said Barrette, who steered the reform of the Charter of the French Language, also known as Bill 96, on X on Friday.
"No. Quebec is and will remain a French-speaking state. That's what sets it apart. The federal government is always there to defend diversity, but when it comes to defending Quebec's uniqueness, it's nowhere to be found."
Iacono made the controversial remarks Thursday evening at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Official Languages in Ottawa.
"I believe that Quebec, and I believe that Canada, should be a bilingual country, to be stronger and not just a unilingual French-speaking province, because then you're going to shut out the others who want to learn French," he said.
The MP, who represents the riding of Alfred-Pellan, was one of several Liberals who took turns in an apparent attempt at parliamentary filibustering to prevent a vote to have the committee call for the expulsion of their colleague Francis Drouin for calling language protection witnesses "full of crap" earlier this month.
The subject soon came up in the House of Commons.
"According to him [Iacono], French reduces us," said the Bloc Québécois MP for Manicouagan, Marilène Gill, during question period.
Liberal MP Angelo Iacono feels Quebec should do more to be bilingual, drawing the ire of Conservative and Bloc MPs. (Angelo Iacono, Facebook)
Gill, who considers such a comment to be "indicative of a cultural problem in the Liberal Party" where linguistic faux pas are multiplying, asked whether the Liberals share this view and whether they intend to call their MP to order.
The Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Steven MacKinnon, did not respond directly, but reiterated that his party recognizes the decline of French and is "committed" to "our two official languages in this country."
As the Bloc returned to the charge, he went on the attack.
"The Bloc, on the other hand, is here to do what? To do one thing: set [Quebec] neighbors against [Quebec] neighbors, create a squabble and divide people. That's not why we're here. We're for linguistic unity," he said.
'I'm flabbergasted'
But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team wasn't out of trouble as the Conservatives got in on the act.
"I'm flabbergasted," said Luc Berthold, the MP for Mégantic-L'Érable. "This is unacceptable! And not a single Liberal MP from Quebec in this caucus stood up to denounce these remarks, not even the MP for Papineau."
It was the MNA for Orléans, Franco-Ontarian Marie-France Lalonde, who went to the front.
"This will give me an opportunity to talk about the Conservatives' nine years of inaction on priorities for modernizing official languages, in terms of the action plan," she said.
There is only one officially bilingual province in the country: New Brunswick. Quebec's only official language is French. Conversely, English is the only official language in the eight other provinces of the Canadian federation: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Although Canada has two official languages, the Constitution provides that both levels of government — federal and provincial — have the power to legislate in matters of language within their respective areas of jurisdiction.
In support of his argument, Iacono recounted how he began his school career in English "because the Francophones, ... the Québécois, the French-born, didn't want to have the Italians because they felt threatened," even though he "was due to go to a French school."
At university, after studying political science at McGill University, he chose to pursue his law studies at "the most Francophone, the most Québécois, we'll say the most French of universities: UQAM."
"And I integrated well," Iacono said. "And I was well respected. And look: I speak French today. Sometimes there are words I don't understand, sometimes there are words I say with a bit of an Italian accent, but I'm a product of Quebec, I was born in Quebec, and I learned French."
In fact, Statistics Canada data show that the rate of bilingualism (English-French) is increasing in Quebec and decreasing outside the province, so that it is stagnant in the country as a whole.
In fact, Quebec is by far the province where the proportion of the population able to carry on a conversation in French and English is the highest. It rose from 40.8 per cent in the 2001 census to 46.4 per cent in the 2021 census.
At the same time, the latest census once again confirms the decline of French in Quebec across all indicators.
From 2016 to 2021, Statistics Canada observed a decline in the proportion of Quebecers who had French as their mother tongue (from 77.1 per cent to 74.8 per cent), as the language spoken predominantly at home (from 79.0 per cent to 77.5 per cent), as their first official language spoken (from 83.7 per cent to 82.2 per cent) and those able to conduct a conversation in French (from 94.5 per cent to 93.7 per cent).
As for the language most often used in the workplace, French rose from 79.9 per cent to 79.7 per cent.
Both the Bloc and the Conservative Party pointed out that Iacono's comments were the latest in a series of instances in which the Liberals have put their foot in their mouth when it comes to defending French in Quebec.
For example, Saint-Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos denied the decline of the French language, falsely stated that Bill 96 prevents English-speaking people from receiving health care, and Franco-Ontarian MP Francis Drouin made vulgar remarks.
- With the collaboration of Émilie Bergeron in Ottawa and Caroline Plante in Quebec City
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
Fast food chain value deals ramp up in the United States: What does it mean for Canada?
After years of price increases and a decline in customers, fast food chains in the United States are competing with each other and offering value deals in hopes of bringing more foot traffic into their establishments.
This Calgary home has a giant tree in the middle, and it's for sale
There's a luxury 'tree home' for sale in Calgary.
Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama, dies at 86
Marian Shields Robinson, the mother of Michelle Obama who moved with the first family to the White House when son-in-law Barack Obama was elected president, has died. She was 86.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Is your mortgage up for renewal? We want to hear from you
The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is just around the corner and Toronto residents with mortgage renewals will be keeping a close eye.
Ottawa
-
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
-
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
-
Eastern Ontario business catches the attention of social media sensation MrBeast
A local business in the community of Embrun, southeast of Ottawa, got quite the surprise when a social media sensation placed an order with their online business, Ability Hive.
Atlantic
-
Man allegedly hit 3 people with stolen vehicle: N.S. RCMP
A 21-year-old man is facing several assault charges after he allegedly hit three people with a stolen vehicle in Beaver Bank, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
N.S. health authority seeks public's help in finding missing patient
Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a patient missing from a Halifax hospital.
-
Cole Harbour, N.S., students stage walkout, demand safer school environment
Students from Astral Drive Junior High in Cole Harbour, N.S., from Grade 8 and 9 organized a walkout Friday morning, protesting their concerns with violence on school grounds.
N.L.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
London
-
Girl touched inappropriately at school, police appealing for additional victims to come forward
A London man is facing sexual interference charges after allegedly touching a school-aged girl on multiple occasions at a school in the city’s north end.
-
First in Canada imaging technology means less stress, less radiation for patients at St. Joseph’s
Inside the Molecular Imaging and Theranostics Department at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London, Ont. (formerly Nuclear Medicine), a patient is prepped for imaging.
-
$50M in new and expanded school funding announced across midwestern Ontario
It wasn't that long ago that schools were being closed across rural Ontario due to declining enrollment. But on Friday, money flowed to build and expand schools across midwestern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
-
Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
-
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
Windsor
-
Lisa’s last word: Long time Windsor, Ont. radio personality signs off
Lisa Williams retired Friday after 38 years as the female voice of ‘The Morning Drive’ on AM800 News. Over the years, Williams has done just about every job in the station including producing radio shows, hosting call-in specials, weekend DJ shifts and remote reports.
-
Detroit Grand Prix hits the rooftop
There are a lot of volunteers from Essex County in Detroit this weekend for the Grand Prix. The race is back in the heart of Detroit for a second straight year, and race car driver Jordan Taylor likes the changes to the track.
-
Sandpoint Beach records elevated levels of E. Coli
One beach in Windsor-Essex is not recommended for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Sandpoint Beach has been listed with an E. coli level of 347 — all of the area beaches are between 15 and 108.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Barrie woman sentenced to jail for impaired driving collision involving 3 pedestrians
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm for crashing into three pedestrians, arrived at the courthouse three hours late for her sentencing hearing.
-
Collision involving 5 motorcycles & pickup truck sends 3 to trauma centre
Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.
-
Bradford man accused of breaking into teen's home charged with sexual assault, child luring
A man from Bradford accused of breaking into the home of a 15-year-old is facing child luring and sexual assault charges.
Vancouver
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
14 arrested at pro-Palestinian protest that blocked trains and traffic in East Vancouver: VPD
Vancouver police say they arrested 14 people for blocking traffic and railroad tracks in East Vancouver Friday.
-
Suspect at large following 'sophisticated' break-in at Surrey jewelry store
Police say they have identified two men responsible for a "sophisticated" break-in at a jewelry store in Surrey, B.C., including one man who remains at large and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Victoria welcomes first of 2 electric fire trucks
The Victoria Fire Department has a new tool in its toolbox. The department says its first fully electric fire truck will do everything the old diesel-powered fire trucks do with some new capabilities.
-
UVic protesters say administrators reviewing demands as talks continue
Meetings are underway between University of Victoria officials and protesters at the Palestinian solidarity encampment on campus.
Winnipeg
-
'It's time we start telling the stories': New exhibit showcases how queer community was targetted by Canadian government
A new exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is highlighting how the queer community was targetted by the Canadian government, as Pride Month gets underway in June.
-
Plenty of rain splashed down in Manitoba in May, more could be coming in June
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
-
Animated documentary short features 91-year-old Winnipeg woman
An animated short documentary featuring a 91-year-old Misericordia Place resident premiered on Friday.
Calgary
-
Man found critically injured as Calgary police respond to reports of shooting
One person is clinging to life and police are investigating following reports of a shooting in north Calgary.
-
Jury selected in trial of accused in 2022 Coutts border blockade
A jury was selected Friday for the trial of two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder during the Coutts border protest.
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
Edmonton
-
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
-
Oilers balance playoff pressure with playing with urgency in Game 5 vs. Stars
While there's more pressure on the players now that they, as a group, have come further than before, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said that his and the players' jobs are about "creating some confidence and assuring that things are going to be OK."
-
WATCH: 15-minute cities concept explained, conspiracies debunked
The urban-planning concept of 15-minute cities was the main topic of conversation at Edmonton city hall this week.
Regina
-
Negotiations between Sask. teachers and province to resume next week
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
-
SaskPower says 2 locations near Estevan are frontrunners for potential nuclear power generation sites
SaskPower says two sites near Estevan have been deemed likely spots for nuclear power generation should the province follow through with plans to build a small modular reactor (SMR).
-
Man charged with attempted murder after 'intentionally' rear ending vehicle in Moose Jaw
A 41-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted murder after police say he intentionally rear ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed in Moose Jaw Thursday evening and then assaulted someone with a baseball bat.
Saskatoon
-
Negotiations between Sask. teachers and province to resume next week
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
-
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting nearly cost the city dearly.
-
Saskatoon police extend landfill search for missing Mackenzie Trottier
Saskatoon police have announced an extension to their ongoing landfill search for answers in the Mackenzie Trottier case.