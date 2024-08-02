Police confirm second man dead after incident in Sherbrooke home; police make one arrest

The Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS) confirmed the death of the second man found unconscious in a home in the Rock Forest sector on Thursday afternoon.

The 51-year-old man was found in the company of another man, aged 54, who was also found unconscious when first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

The investigation began at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, when a resident of chemin Saint-Roch Nord called 911 to report that two men were unconscious in the home. Both were taken to hospital, where the 51-year-old man was fighting for his life until Friday morning. His death was announced by the SPS in the afternoon.

Various police teams analyzed the scene and seized narcotics before they arrested a 55-year-old man for drug trafficking. He was still in custody on Friday morning and was due to be interviewed by investigators.

On Friday, the SPS confirmed that there were no traces of violence on the bodies of the victims and that they were not known to police.

"All hypotheses are still being analyzed by the criminal investigation division," Sherbrooke police said in a press release, adding that the Sûreté du Québec is assisting them in the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 2, 2024.