Proposed class-action suit over Montreal flood victims' water heater lease agreements

Montreal

    There is more fallout after last month's record rainfall and flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.

    A Montreal lawyer is seeking permission to file a class-action lawsuit against hot water system supplier Hydro Solution.

    He alleges the company illegally terminated customers' water heater lease agreements after they were flooded, then charged them a $600 "buyback" fee for the water heaters.

    The lead plaintiff lives in Dollard-Des Ormeaux with his wife and their newborn.

    "So imagine you have to bathe yourself, your baby … with no hot water," said lawyer Joey Zukran in an interview.

    "You have to go to your brother's house to take a shower to use the laundry. People without basic, essential necessities of life and said too bad, so sad. 'We're ripping up your contract and you owe us money,' and that's why my client is adamant about taking this action forward. He believes that they committed a real wrong. He's asking the court's to hold them accountable and liable."

    Any customer who has been charged a buyback fee or had their water heater contract terminated is automatically part of the proposed class-action suit.

    CTV News reached out to Hydro Solution for comment Monday evening but the company did not immediately respond.

