Sherbrooke police investigating after man dies, 2nd man in critical condition

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sherbrooke as a second person is between life and death in hospital.

A 911 call at around 1 p.m. on Thursday alerted emergency services to the discovery of two unconscious men inside a home on chemin Saint-Roch Nord, in the Rock Forest area.

"A local resident phoned 911 to say that two men were unconscious in his home. All emergency services were called to the scene: paramedics and first responders immediately assisted the two victims. They were taken to hospital," said Benoit Pellerin, spokesman for the Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS), in an interview.

The identities of the victims, who are in their 50s, have not been released.

Police are releasing few details, including whether or not there were traces of violence or whether the two men were known to the police.

"The public does not need to fear for their safety in the area," said Pellerin.

"The scene is currently protected. A dozen patrol officers are taking part in the operation. The Criminal Investigation Division and forensic identification technicians are also deployed on site to establish the causes and circumstances of the death," he added.

The coroner is also taking part in the investigation.

The owner of the residence is one of the people being questioned by the police.

"No one has been arrested or questioned at this stage. We're talking about people we've met who may have a link with the event, but the investigation is still ongoing," said the Sherbrooke police spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 1, 2024.