Montreal volunteers unite to feed homeless population

Hundreds of volunteers teamed up on Monday to make sandwiches for people experiencing homelessness in Montreal.

The initiative was led by two local groups, Ladies of Sandwiches and Bread and Beyond.

“It’s amazing to see all these people show up. You’re gone in two hours or less – it’s really such a small thing to do and it creates joy,” said Ami Bard from Ladies of Sandwiches.

Assembly lines were set up at a gym and their mission was to feed 5,000 people, one sandwich for every homeless person in the city.

The sandwiches were delivered to 10 organizations for distribution.

“There will be absolutely no waste here today,” said Heather Hodges from the Green Avenue Community Centre.

“Every single sandwich is pre-scheduled, so we know exactly which organizations are receiving our sandwiches and where they’ll be delivered.”

The organizations are slated to send out hundreds more sandwiches this week.

The latest numbers suggest there are 10,000 people experiencing homelessness across Quebec, with half of them in Montreal.

Advocates said it’ll take more than meals to end the crisis.

“We all have to work together to end this crisis. Without that … money’s not an issue,” said Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant

But these changes take time, so in the meantime, Montreal’s community organizations say they’ll continue doing their part, one sandwich at a time.