

CTV Montreal





A seven-year-old child was treated for a serious bite wound on her arm after she was charged by what police say was a pit bull-type dog on Boulevard St-Michel in Montreal North.

According to an SPVM spokesperson, the same dog was involved in another incident earlier Sunday morning.

A four-year-old child was bitten and transported to hospital for treatment, according to Manuel Couture.

After that, the family watching the dog - which belongs to a friend, police said - locked the animal inside.

However, the dog managed to break out, and around 3:15 p.m., it charged the seven-year-old, who was playing outside.

Passerby apprehended the dog and held it until police and animal control arrived.

An adult was also reportedly injured while trying to intervene, but not much is known about those injuries.

The child was transported to hospital for treatment, and will survive their injuries.

The dog remains in the custody of animal control.

An investigation is ongoing.