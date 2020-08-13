MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking the public for help finding a 56-year-old man from Montérégie.

They say his relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Richard Unvoy is from the town of Ange-Gardien and was last seen in a home there, on Rang Seraphine, on Wednesday Aug. 12.

He is traveling in a gray 2020 Toyota Corolla with the licence plate M98 SQG.

Unvoy is described as six feet tall and 264 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He no longer has a mustache, despite recent photos, and he's a French speaker.

He was last seen wearing a gray-and-beige striped polo shirt with a plaid shirt and Bermuda shorts.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911, and anyone with any information that could help police find him can be shared confidentially by calling the Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264 .