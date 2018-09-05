Featured Video
Pilots in St-Bruno mid-air crash didn't respect altitude limits: report
A firefighter and police officers look at the wreckage from a plane crash sits in a parking lot in Saint-Bruno, Que., on Friday, March 17, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 8:53AM EDT
Two pilots involved in a mid-air collision over St-Bruno-de-Montarville last year didn’t respect altitude restrictions, according to a new Transportation Safety Board report on the incident.
Both pilots deviated from altitude restrictions put in place by air traffic control, just before colliding and neither pilot saw the other aircraft in time to avoid the accident.
The crash, which involved two flying school aircraft, occurred in the early afternoon of March 17, 2017. One of the pilots was piloting a Cessna 152, returning to the Montreal/St-Hubert airport at the end of a training flight.
At the same time, a student pilot, also flying a Cessna 152, was leaving the airport for a training flight.
The two aircraft collided over the Promenades St-Bruno shopping centre near the airport. One of the aircraft struck the roof of the mall and its pilot sustained serious injuries. The other plane crashed in the parking lot. The pilot of the second plane died in the crash.
According to the report, neither pilot spoke English or French as their first language, though both were capable of speaking English at a level consistent with international guidelines for aeronautical radio communications.
