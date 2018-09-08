

CTV Montreal





A 55-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing Jeanne-Mance St. and René-Levesque Boulevard at a red light at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A woman in her 30s hit him with her car, and was later treated for nervous shock.

He was one of three pedestrians struck by passing cars in less than 24 hours.

Around 3 a.m., another man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of St. Denis And Mount Royal Ave, but not critically wounded.

On Saturday afternoon, a 34-year-old man was hit by a taxi while crossing the street.

The collision took place at the corner of Bourbonniere Ave. and St. Catherine St. in Hochelaga when the cab was turning west into the intersection.

The man was unconscious when paramedics arrived and rushed to hospital, where he remains in non life-threatening condition.

The 56-year-old driver was treated at the scene for shock.