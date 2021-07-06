MONTREAL -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for numerous municipalities across southern Quebec by Environment Canada.

"[Tuesday] afternoon and evening, conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the agency states. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

The watch is in effect for:

Beauce

Drummondville-Bois-Francs

Eastern Townships

Greater Montreal

Lachute-Saint-Jérôme

Lanaudière

Laurentians

Mauricie

Pontiac

Quebec City

Richelieu Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe

Upper Gatineau-Lièvre-Papineau

Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntington

Environment Canada advises against water-related activities as they may be unsafe due to potentially violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," it adds. "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.