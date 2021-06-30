MONTREAL -- Heavy rain moved in across southern Quebec overnight, causing some flooding and reports of damage.

Environment Canada confirmed Wednesday morning that thunderstorm cells stretched across a swath from Upper Gatineau toward the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Trois-Rivières.

Between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain fell in those regions, where Environment Canada says there was localized flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for several parts of Quebec, warns Environment Canada.

The municipalities that could still be affected by storms include:

Brome-Missisquoi

Coaticook

Cookshire

Granby-Waterloo

Lac-Mégantic

Mont-Orford-Lake Memphrémagog

Sherbrooke

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," officials state.

They note the storms could track above the municipalities over the next few hours and "may become severe."

As of 8:14 a.m., the severe thunderstorm warning has ended in:

Richmond

Thetford Mines

Weedon

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada notes. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

In addition, the agency says lightning kills and injures numerous Canadians every year.

"When thunder roars, go indoors," it states.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.