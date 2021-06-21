MONTREAL -- One man in his 60s has been killed and at least two people are reported injured Monday after a tornado ripped through the Mascouche region, north of Montreal.

Quebec's public safety minsiter Genevieve Guilbault confirmed in a tweet Monday evening a man was killed in the tornado and said officials from the provincial government are offering assistance.

People look over the damage after a tornado touched down in Mascouche, Que., northeast of Montreal, Monday, June 21, 2021. Dozens of homes were damaged and one death has been confirmed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A man who was outside tried to flee to safety in his shed but was killed when the funnel cloud passed over.

Neighbours told CTV news it all happened in a matter of seconds, passing right through the city in the late afternoon hours.

Phénomène météo extrême à Mascouche. On nous confirme malheureusement le décès d’un homme. Nos pensées accompagnent sa famille et ses proches. Nos équipes gouvernementales sont mobilisées sur le terrain pour venir en aide aux sinistrés et soutenir les autorités municipales. — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) June 21, 2021

The city's mayor, Guillaume Tremblay, told TVA two other people also have minor injuries and is asking anyone who does not live there to avoid the area.

Environment Canada spokesperson Peter Kimbell confirmed a tornado touched down on the off-island suburb 46 kilometres north of Montreal around 4 p.m.

Philippe Meunier told CTV News his daughter spotted a tornado in a residential area of Mascouche around 3:45 p.m.

Tornade à Mascouche �� pic.twitter.com/fnSsvImSLu — Philippe Meunier (@maxiwheat1979) June 21, 2021

Photos on social media show extensive damage to certain streets and downed trees as residents assess the aftermath of the tornado. The Red Cross said it has provided assistance to more than 50 people for food, shelter and clothing.

The tornado caused "significant damage" to the city, according to Urgence Quebec, which urged residents to be on the lookout for debris and electrical wires on the road.

By late afternoon, Hydro-Quebec reported 198 power outages across the province, 114 of which were in the Montérégie. Just over 50,000 customers were without power.

A tornado warning was also issued around 5 p.m. for the Lévis, Saint-Lambert and Lotbinière sectors in Chaudière-Appalaches, but it was withdrawn around 5:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watches were still in effect early this evening for many areas of southern and central Quebec.

With files from The Canadian Press.