Parts of Pierrefonds-Roxboro under boil-water advisory

The City of Montreal says parts of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough is under a boil-water advisory.

The city says the advisory, issued Wednesday evening, is in effect until further notice and affects areas surrounding Pierrefonds Boulevard between Saint-Charles Boulevard and Nanterre Street.

Residents are urged to bring water to a boil for at least one minute before consuming it.

A notice will be issued once the advisory has been lifted.

More information can be found on the city's website.