MONTREAL -- The Palais des Congres is ready to become a major centre for COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Monday, Health Minister Christian Dube toured the convention centre, which public health officials said is ready to vaccinate up to 15 people at once, or more than 1,000 people per day.

The regional health authority said a simulation was run last week to test the centre's capacity.

However, Canada's ongoing shortage of vaccine doses has kept Quebec's mass vaccination program from ramping up.

Canada is scheduled to receive 79,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and 180,000 doses from Moderna. Despite delays, Canadian health officials said they still expect to have enough doses to vaccinate all Canadians by September.

Once more doses are received, Quebecers who fall into eligible groups will be able to book an appointment online.

Thus far, 239,000 people have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine in Quebec.