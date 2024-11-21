Northvolt's parent company files for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

Northvolt's parent company has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but the process will not jeopardize the battery manufacturer's plans for Quebec, the company said.

Northvolt AB and some of its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Thursday.

However, "Northvolt North America is not included in the filing," reads a company statement to the media.

"Northvolt Six is an essential component of the company's future and we remain fully committed to seeing it through. We look forward to continuing to work with all of our stakeholders to make this project a success," wrote Paolo Cerruti, co-founder of Northvolt and CEO of Northvolt North America.

"The site construction execution plan continues diligently and carefully, including during the parent company's restructuring period in Sweden," Cerruti added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 21, 2024.