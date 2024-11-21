MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Northvolt's parent company files for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

    The entrance to the site of the future Northvolt plant in Monteregie. Photo taken in Saint-Basile-le-Grand on May 16, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) The entrance to the site of the future Northvolt plant in Monteregie. Photo taken in Saint-Basile-le-Grand on May 16, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Northvolt's parent company has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but the process will not jeopardize the battery manufacturer's plans for Quebec, the company said.

    Northvolt AB and some of its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Thursday.

    However, "Northvolt North America is not included in the filing," reads a company statement to the media.

    "Northvolt Six is an essential component of the company's future and we remain fully committed to seeing it through. We look forward to continuing to work with all of our stakeholders to make this project a success," wrote Paolo Cerruti, co-founder of Northvolt and CEO of Northvolt North America.

    "The site construction execution plan continues diligently and carefully, including during the parent company's restructuring period in Sweden," Cerruti added.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 21, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News