QUEBEC CITY -- The requirement to wear masks outdoors in Quebec continues to spark debate, more than a week after it was announced in a press release.

The Legault government imposed this new sanitary measure on Quebecers without explaining it, argued co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire (QS), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, on Wednesday.

It must now justify and clarify, he said.

"You have the right to kiss your partner at night at home, but during the day, if you want to take a walk, you must wear a mask outside," said Nadeau-Dubois.

"I have a hard time understanding this directive."

Masks are now mandatory outside in the red and orange zones as soon as two people from different bubbles are within two meters.

The only exception is when people are sitting two meters apart, for example, in a park.

The measure is "very hard to follow," Nadeau-Dubois said Wednesday. "I don't think it's been sufficiently justified."

He asked Quebec City to explain "why it is important to do it, what data justifies it, what type of transmission we want to curb, and in what type of circumstances it can be dangerous."

The day before, the director of public health for Quebec, Dr. Horacio Arruda, had acknowledged that the measure could seem "inconsistent."

He said that no "controlled study" supported the wearing of the mask outside, but that, according to him, it is possible to be contaminated by droplets, even outside.

This statement comes after a year of the pandemic, where Quebecers were told: "Outside, the risk of contamination is much lower," noted Liberal leader Dominique Anglade.

"From one day to the next, we tell them that they have to wear a mask, and we do it with a press release," she said. "There is room for clarification."

Premier Francois Legault said Tuesday that he was not aware of the measure, which is why he did not explain it at a press conference.

"Under the circumstances, Dr. Arruda should have raised his hand and taken the time to properly inform the population," said the leader of the Parti Quebecois, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

"This was not done," he said.

The opposition parties reiterated their confidence in public health Wednesday, however, they urged Quebecers to continue to respect the requirement to wear masks outdoors.