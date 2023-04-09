One woman dead in Northern Quebec rollover

LEBEL-SUR-QUÉVILLON, Que. -

A woman has died of her injuries after a Sunday afternoon crash in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, in Northern Quebec.

Police officers from the MRC of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were called to a vehicle that went off the road northbound on Route 113 around 3:30 p.m.

The vehicle rolled several times, and the woman was seriously injured. She died later in hospital, according Quebec provincial police (SQ).

The driver, in her forties, was alone in her car.

"She lost control of her vehicle for a reason that has yet to be determined," said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsinville.

A collision investigator has been dispatched to the scene to analyze the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 9, 2023.