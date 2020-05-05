MONTREAL -- One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a complicated car accident early Tuesday morning in Saint-Laurent.

Quebec provincial police say the driver hit the wall of Highway 15 South before deciding to take the Côte-Vertu exit, hit a fence while exiting, and then came into contact with a parked vehicle, causing their car to flip over a few times before hitting another car at the Quintin and Crépeau Street intersection.

“It’s a little bit complicated,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp. Police were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and will investigate on Tuesday to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.



Initially, both women were in "very serious condition" according to Sylvain Lafrance from Urgences-Santé, but hours later, officials confirmed that the passenger had died. The driver remains in critical condition.