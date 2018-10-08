

The Canadian Press





Police are investigating an apparent attempted murder that occurred in Pierrefonds-Roxboro on Sunday night.

Calls were made to authorities at 9:30 p.m. reporting gunshots on Laurin St., near Gouin.

When they arrived on the scene, police found bullet casings on Laurin St., but no casualties were found.

Police searched area hospitals and found a 25-year-old man with wounds to his upper body.

The victim’s life is not in danger.

No suspects have been arrested.