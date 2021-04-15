LANAUDIERE -- A collision between a car and a moose left one dead and one injured Wednesday night on Highway 348 in Lanaudière.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. near Chemin de la Ligne-Piette in Saint-Cléophas-de-Brandon.

The 39-year-old driver was killed and his father, in his 60s, was seriously injured.

The two men are from Mandeville.

The road was closed much of the evening to allow Sûreté du Québec investigators to analyze the scene.